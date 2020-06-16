5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive

Amenities
This unfurnished REMODEL just completed in main living areas. Gorgeous updates with new plank flooring, entire unit repainted, new lightning, KITCHEN - stainless appliances, new cabinets, sink, faucet, backsplash and quartz counter top...South facing patio - terrific for winter days to relax and enjoy Arizona weather.This two bedroom/2baths includes a workstation nook and two parking spaces, which is not common,Community amenities galore: guard gated, 3 pools, 3 spas, 2 fitness centers, full time concierge and night time manager. Across the street is City North/High Street, then their is Desert Ridge Marketplace both with lots of shops, restaurants, movie theaters, and Marriott at Desert Ridge, Both the 101 and 51 are five minutes away.