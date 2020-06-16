All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive

5450 East Deer Valley Road · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5450 East Deer Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3225 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
media room
This unfurnished REMODEL just completed in main living areas. Gorgeous updates with new plank flooring, entire unit repainted, new lightning, KITCHEN - stainless appliances, new cabinets, sink, faucet, backsplash and quartz counter top...South facing patio - terrific for winter days to relax and enjoy Arizona weather.This two bedroom/2baths includes a workstation nook and two parking spaces, which is not common,Community amenities galore: guard gated, 3 pools, 3 spas, 2 fitness centers, full time concierge and night time manager. Across the street is City North/High Street, then their is Desert Ridge Marketplace both with lots of shops, restaurants, movie theaters, and Marriott at Desert Ridge, Both the 101 and 51 are five minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive have any available units?
5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive have?
Some of 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive does offer parking.
Does 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
