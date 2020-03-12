All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

5441 E. Campo Bello Drive

5441 East Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5441 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
5441 E. Campo Bello Drive Available 04/01/20 Scottsdale 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home with Pool and Fireplace - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN APRIL 1, 2020

3,302 SqFt, 5 Bed, 3 Bath home located in the highly desirable Arabian View Subdivision in Scottsdale. Double Door Entry opens to Formal Living and Dining with Impressive Vaulted Ceilings - Custom Wooden Staircase - Plantation Shutters - Wet Bar - Ceiling Fans - Open Kitchen has built in desk with lots of cabinets - Features Breakfast Bar Island - Stainless Steel appliances including 6 burner gas stove, sub zero refrigerator, built in microwave and dishwasher. Large inside Laundry Room. Head upstairs to large landing - Large Master Suite - Master Bath has double sinks, garden tub, huge shower and double closets. Backyard oasis with covered patio, sparkling pool, beautiful landscaping. Includes Landscaping Service and Full Pool Service so you can relax and enjoy this space. Like to garden? There is a nice side garden as well. 3 Car Garage with Electric Openers. This property has Solar as well at a fixed rate of $217/Mo. Greatly reduces the monthly APS utility bill.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: Bell and 56th St - North on 56th, West on Campo Bello - Home is on South Side.

UTILITIES: APS, Solar, City of Phoenix, SW Gas

SCHOOLS: Copper Canyon, Sunrise & Horizon High School

Rent $3,795.00 + 1.75% Scottsdale City Tax per month
$3,795.00 Security Deposit
$750.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$217.00 Monthly Solar Fee
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

