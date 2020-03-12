Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

5441 E. Campo Bello Drive Available 04/01/20 Scottsdale 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home with Pool and Fireplace - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN APRIL 1, 2020



3,302 SqFt, 5 Bed, 3 Bath home located in the highly desirable Arabian View Subdivision in Scottsdale. Double Door Entry opens to Formal Living and Dining with Impressive Vaulted Ceilings - Custom Wooden Staircase - Plantation Shutters - Wet Bar - Ceiling Fans - Open Kitchen has built in desk with lots of cabinets - Features Breakfast Bar Island - Stainless Steel appliances including 6 burner gas stove, sub zero refrigerator, built in microwave and dishwasher. Large inside Laundry Room. Head upstairs to large landing - Large Master Suite - Master Bath has double sinks, garden tub, huge shower and double closets. Backyard oasis with covered patio, sparkling pool, beautiful landscaping. Includes Landscaping Service and Full Pool Service so you can relax and enjoy this space. Like to garden? There is a nice side garden as well. 3 Car Garage with Electric Openers. This property has Solar as well at a fixed rate of $217/Mo. Greatly reduces the monthly APS utility bill.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: Bell and 56th St - North on 56th, West on Campo Bello - Home is on South Side.



UTILITIES: APS, Solar, City of Phoenix, SW Gas



SCHOOLS: Copper Canyon, Sunrise & Horizon High School



Rent $3,795.00 + 1.75% Scottsdale City Tax per month

$3,795.00 Security Deposit

$750.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$217.00 Monthly Solar Fee

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5483352)