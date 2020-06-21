All apartments in Phoenix
544 E Ames Pl

544 East Ames Place · No Longer Available
Location

544 East Ames Place, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This four-level home just two blocks from Roosevelt Row is close to the heart of downtown Phoenix. You get privacy parking and outdoor space that's all your own plus two large bedrooms each with its own bath and a loft-style master suite. Your neighbors are the working professionals artists and community leaders that have made downtown Phoenix a hub for creativity and local businesses.
Live within walking and biking distance of Arizona Science Center Symphony Hall Phoenix Art Museum Chase Field award-winning restaurants bars breweries the Phoenix farmers market parks (Hance park is home to the McDowell Mountain Music Festival among others and is a block away) dog parks museums ASU downtown campus and sports arenas.
-Enjoy city and mountain views from your private terrace off the master loft suite
-Check dtphx dot org for a list of fantastic restaurants and bars within walking/biking distance of home including Pizzeria Bianco Paz Cantina Breadfruit The Churchill Durants Angel's Trumpet Pomo and dozens more.
A tandem two-car garage occupies the first level in the back along with a private gated patio in the front. The primary living and dining areas on the second level feature 10' ceilings contemporary iron railings hardwood floors upgraded cabinets countertops and backsplashes custom light fixtures a beer fridge stainless steel appliances and a convenient half-bath. etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 E Ames Pl have any available units?
544 E Ames Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 E Ames Pl have?
Some of 544 E Ames Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 E Ames Pl currently offering any rent specials?
544 E Ames Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 E Ames Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 E Ames Pl is pet friendly.
Does 544 E Ames Pl offer parking?
Yes, 544 E Ames Pl does offer parking.
Does 544 E Ames Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 E Ames Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 E Ames Pl have a pool?
No, 544 E Ames Pl does not have a pool.
Does 544 E Ames Pl have accessible units?
No, 544 E Ames Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 544 E Ames Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 E Ames Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
