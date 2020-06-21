544 E Ames Pl

544 East Ames Place, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Downtown Phoenix
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
This four-level home just two blocks from Roosevelt Row is close to the heart of downtown Phoenix. You get privacy parking and outdoor space that's all your own plus two large bedrooms each with its own bath and a loft-style master suite. Your neighbors are the working professionals artists and community leaders that have made downtown Phoenix a hub for creativity and local businesses. Live within walking and biking distance of Arizona Science Center Symphony Hall Phoenix Art Museum Chase Field award-winning restaurants bars breweries the Phoenix farmers market parks (Hance park is home to the McDowell Mountain Music Festival among others and is a block away) dog parks museums ASU downtown campus and sports arenas. -Enjoy city and mountain views from your private terrace off the master loft suite -Check dtphx dot org for a list of fantastic restaurants and bars within walking/biking distance of home including Pizzeria Bianco Paz Cantina Breadfruit The Churchill Durants Angel's Trumpet Pomo and dozens more. A tandem two-car garage occupies the first level in the back along with a private gated patio in the front. The primary living and dining areas on the second level feature 10' ceilings contemporary iron railings hardwood floors upgraded cabinets countertops and backsplashes custom light fixtures a beer fridge stainless steel appliances and a convenient half-bath. etc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
