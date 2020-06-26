All apartments in Phoenix
5438 E AVALON Drive

5438 East Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5438 East Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CAMELBACK VIEWS!!! Unbelievable Arcadia home, located on a quiet, family friendly street!!! Well cared for and in the middle of it all. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phx, freeways, great schools, parks, shopping, dining, Sky Harbor, etc. This 3 bed, 2 bath home also has a den/office that can easily be used as a 4th bed. Upgraded throughout! Tile floors, granite counters, fixtures, ceiling fans, backyard patio with private pool and plenty of grass, perfect for dogs and kids! Brand new carpet and a/c storage unit in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 E AVALON Drive have any available units?
5438 E AVALON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 E AVALON Drive have?
Some of 5438 E AVALON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 E AVALON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5438 E AVALON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 E AVALON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 E AVALON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5438 E AVALON Drive offer parking?
No, 5438 E AVALON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5438 E AVALON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 E AVALON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 E AVALON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5438 E AVALON Drive has a pool.
Does 5438 E AVALON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5438 E AVALON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 E AVALON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5438 E AVALON Drive has units with dishwashers.
