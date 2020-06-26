5438 E AVALON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CAMELBACK VIEWS!!! Unbelievable Arcadia home, located on a quiet, family friendly street!!! Well cared for and in the middle of it all. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phx, freeways, great schools, parks, shopping, dining, Sky Harbor, etc. This 3 bed, 2 bath home also has a den/office that can easily be used as a 4th bed. Upgraded throughout! Tile floors, granite counters, fixtures, ceiling fans, backyard patio with private pool and plenty of grass, perfect for dogs and kids! Brand new carpet and a/c storage unit in back.