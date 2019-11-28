Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5432 W Hobby Horse Dr
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:07 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5432 W Hobby Horse Dr
5432 West Hobby Horse Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5432 West Hobby Horse Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath + Den home in walking distance to the Deem Hills recreation park and hiking trails. Rent includes monthly HOA as well as monthly landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have any available units?
5432 W Hobby Horse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have?
Some of 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5432 W Hobby Horse Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr does offer parking.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have a pool?
No, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have accessible units?
No, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College