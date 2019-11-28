All apartments in Phoenix
5432 W Hobby Horse Dr

5432 West Hobby Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5432 West Hobby Horse Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath + Den home in walking distance to the Deem Hills recreation park and hiking trails. Rent includes monthly HOA as well as monthly landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have any available units?
5432 W Hobby Horse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have?
Some of 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5432 W Hobby Horse Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr does offer parking.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have a pool?
No, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have accessible units?
No, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 W Hobby Horse Dr has units with dishwashers.
