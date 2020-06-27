All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 543 W GROVERS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
543 W GROVERS Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

543 W GROVERS Avenue

543 West Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

543 West Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home with freshened paint and brand new hard wood floors installed July 2019! Pool! Across from park. Spacious rooms. Formal living room and great room. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Kitchen island. Applications are being accepted now, and more than 1 application has been received. Rental tax to be added to rent. Tenant will maintain the pool. If it is determined the pool is not being maintained properly, the rent will increase to $1675.00 plus tax and at that time the landlord will assume maintenance of the pool. Available for viewing on Sunday 7-21-19 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. ONLY...until further notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 W GROVERS Avenue have any available units?
543 W GROVERS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 W GROVERS Avenue have?
Some of 543 W GROVERS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 W GROVERS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
543 W GROVERS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 W GROVERS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 543 W GROVERS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 543 W GROVERS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 543 W GROVERS Avenue offers parking.
Does 543 W GROVERS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 W GROVERS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 W GROVERS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 543 W GROVERS Avenue has a pool.
Does 543 W GROVERS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 543 W GROVERS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 543 W GROVERS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 W GROVERS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College