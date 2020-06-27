543 W GROVERS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home with freshened paint and brand new hard wood floors installed July 2019! Pool! Across from park. Spacious rooms. Formal living room and great room. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Kitchen island. Applications are being accepted now, and more than 1 application has been received. Rental tax to be added to rent. Tenant will maintain the pool. If it is determined the pool is not being maintained properly, the rent will increase to $1675.00 plus tax and at that time the landlord will assume maintenance of the pool. Available for viewing on Sunday 7-21-19 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. ONLY...until further notice.