All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5429 E Calle Del Medio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5429 E Calle Del Medio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5429 E Calle Del Medio

5429 East Calle Del Medio · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5429 East Calle Del Medio, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 6.5 baths, $25000 · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 8000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
hot tub
CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN SHOWROOM WITH STUNNING VIEWS! - Property Id: 259172

EXCLUSIVE ARCADIA HOME. Brand New Estate with Stunning View of Camelback Mountain!! This beautiful home is a dream with 6 bedrooms & 6.5 bathrooms which allows for groups of all sizes. Amazing location location, minutes to hundreds of restaurants, cafes and local attractions! The backyard has a pool, large patio, an outdoor breakfast bar, bocce ball, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259172
Property Id 259172

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 E Calle Del Medio have any available units?
5429 E Calle Del Medio has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 E Calle Del Medio have?
Some of 5429 E Calle Del Medio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 E Calle Del Medio currently offering any rent specials?
5429 E Calle Del Medio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 E Calle Del Medio pet-friendly?
No, 5429 E Calle Del Medio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5429 E Calle Del Medio offer parking?
No, 5429 E Calle Del Medio does not offer parking.
Does 5429 E Calle Del Medio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5429 E Calle Del Medio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 E Calle Del Medio have a pool?
Yes, 5429 E Calle Del Medio has a pool.
Does 5429 E Calle Del Medio have accessible units?
No, 5429 E Calle Del Medio does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 E Calle Del Medio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5429 E Calle Del Medio has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5429 E Calle Del Medio?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity