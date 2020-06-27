5421 W Fremont Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets basketball court refrigerator

Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath home in Laveen ++ Rogers Ranch Community - Charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in esteemed Rogers Ranch Community. Nice floor plan with Formal Living Room and Family Room. Open Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Nice kitchen island. 2 Double Door Refrigerators included. Full Bedroom and Bathroom in 1st Floor. Nice kitchen island. Fully equipped Laundry with Washing Machine and Clothes Dryer; 2nd floor has master suite with walk in closet and 2 bedrooms and large loft area. Close to the new 202 South Mountain Freeway. It Large Backyard with an Extended covered patio, trees and grassy area. The community has large open green spaces and community park. Children's park, Basketball Court. New elementary and middle school very close to the home. Must see!!



Rental Tax, Cleaning Deposit added to all leases.



(RLNE5002257)