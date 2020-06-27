All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5421 W Fremont Rd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

5421 W Fremont Rd

5421 West Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

5421 West Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath home in Laveen ++ Rogers Ranch Community - Charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in esteemed Rogers Ranch Community. Nice floor plan with Formal Living Room and Family Room. Open Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Nice kitchen island. 2 Double Door Refrigerators included. Full Bedroom and Bathroom in 1st Floor. Nice kitchen island. Fully equipped Laundry with Washing Machine and Clothes Dryer; 2nd floor has master suite with walk in closet and 2 bedrooms and large loft area. Close to the new 202 South Mountain Freeway. It Large Backyard with an Extended covered patio, trees and grassy area. The community has large open green spaces and community park. Children's park, Basketball Court. New elementary and middle school very close to the home. Must see!!

Rental Tax, Cleaning Deposit added to all leases.

(RLNE5002257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 W Fremont Rd have any available units?
5421 W Fremont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 W Fremont Rd have?
Some of 5421 W Fremont Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 W Fremont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5421 W Fremont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 W Fremont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 W Fremont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5421 W Fremont Rd offer parking?
No, 5421 W Fremont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5421 W Fremont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 W Fremont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 W Fremont Rd have a pool?
No, 5421 W Fremont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5421 W Fremont Rd have accessible units?
No, 5421 W Fremont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 W Fremont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 W Fremont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
