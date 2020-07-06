5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Enjoy outdoor living in this wonderful home! The property is very private & backs to preserve land. A large pool, spa, built in grill and putting course creates fun times! Inside you will find a large great room with a stone fireplace and entertainment center. There is also a media room with a 10' screen. In addition, there is a formal dining room & a den/office. The kitchen is appointed with granite counter tops and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms and has access to the backyard. The master bath is appointed with double sinks, garden tub, shower & large walk-in closet. The oversized 3 car garage provides lots of space for cars & storage. Oversized vehicle??? It should fit!