All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS --
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS --

5410 East Calle De Las Estrellas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5410 East Calle De Las Estrellas, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Enjoy outdoor living in this wonderful home! The property is very private & backs to preserve land. A large pool, spa, built in grill and putting course creates fun times! Inside you will find a large great room with a stone fireplace and entertainment center. There is also a media room with a 10' screen. In addition, there is a formal dining room & a den/office. The kitchen is appointed with granite counter tops and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms and has access to the backyard. The master bath is appointed with double sinks, garden tub, shower & large walk-in closet. The oversized 3 car garage provides lots of space for cars & storage. Oversized vehicle??? It should fit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- have any available units?
5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- have?
Some of 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- currently offering any rent specials?
5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- pet-friendly?
No, 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- offer parking?
Yes, 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- offers parking.
Does 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- have a pool?
Yes, 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- has a pool.
Does 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- have accessible units?
No, 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College