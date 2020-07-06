5410 E CALLE DE LAS ESTRELLAS

Amenities
Enjoy outdoor living in this wonderful home! The property is very private & backs to preserve land. A large pool, spa, built in grill and putting course creates fun times! Inside you will find a large great room with a stone fireplace and entertainment center. There is also a media room with a 10' screen. In addition, there is a formal dining room & a den/office. The kitchen is appointed with granite counter tops and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms and has access to the backyard. The master bath is appointed with double sinks, garden tub, shower & large walk-in closet. The oversized 3 car garage provides lots of space for cars & storage. Oversized vehicle??? It should fit!