patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking dog park playground

Located in highly desirable neighborhood of Stetson Valley! Community features LOTS of greenbelts, playground, Deems Hill Park with dog park, splash pads, access to hiking/biking trails, mountain views, and more! This rare home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a LARGE backyard for plenty of space to entertain or enjoy the sunsets in the privacy of your own backyard. Brand new carpet, clean, and well-maintained. Lease amount includes SOLAR = all the benefits of lower utility bills!