in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5409 South 10th Avenue Phoenix, Arizona 85041 - Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in a quiet community. This property has it all: minutes from downtown Phoenix, major freeways, shopping and entertainment. Home is freshly remodeled with updated master bathroom, fresh paint throughout, laminate floor in the bedrooms, and new tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Upgraded fans and lighting in bedrooms. Landscaped backyard for entertaining. Your New Home Awaits!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



