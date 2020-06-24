5359 W CHISUM Trail

Amenities

Gated community with swimming pool & beautiful mountain views.This home is 1883 square feet, 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, & 2 car garage. Master bedroom is large. Master bath has dual sinks with separate shower and tub, and walk-in closet. Another full bathroom upstairs with dual sinks. Half bath for guests downstairs. Kitchen features granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Sliding door opens to an enclosed side patio. Located in the sought after community of Stetson Valley. Surrounded by green belts, kids play areas, walking & biking trails. Short distance to Deem Hills Park with lighted soccer fields, dog park, basketball court, huge kids playground. INCLUDED IN RENT: WATER, SEWER, TRASH, RENTAL TAX, WASHER & DRYER!