5359 W CHISUM Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5359 W CHISUM Trail

5359 West Chisum Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5359 West Chisum Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated community with swimming pool & beautiful mountain views.This home is 1883 square feet, 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, & 2 car garage. Master bedroom is large. Master bath has dual sinks with separate shower and tub, and walk-in closet. Another full bathroom upstairs with dual sinks. Half bath for guests downstairs. Kitchen features granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Sliding door opens to an enclosed side patio. Located in the sought after community of Stetson Valley. Surrounded by green belts, kids play areas, walking & biking trails. Short distance to Deem Hills Park with lighted soccer fields, dog park, basketball court, huge kids playground. INCLUDED IN RENT: WATER, SEWER, TRASH, RENTAL TAX, WASHER & DRYER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5359 W CHISUM Trail have any available units?
5359 W CHISUM Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5359 W CHISUM Trail have?
Some of 5359 W CHISUM Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5359 W CHISUM Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5359 W CHISUM Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5359 W CHISUM Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5359 W CHISUM Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5359 W CHISUM Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5359 W CHISUM Trail offers parking.
Does 5359 W CHISUM Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5359 W CHISUM Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5359 W CHISUM Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5359 W CHISUM Trail has a pool.
Does 5359 W CHISUM Trail have accessible units?
No, 5359 W CHISUM Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5359 W CHISUM Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5359 W CHISUM Trail has units with dishwashers.
