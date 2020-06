5350 E DEER VALLEY Drive

Amenities

HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IS IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. ENJOY & RELAX IN THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED LIGHTING, AND A PATIO TO ENJOY THE ARIZONA SUNRISES. CLOSE TO DESERT RIDGE MALL, MOUNTAIN HIKING TRAILS, MAJOR FREEWAYS, FINE & CASUAL DINING, SPRING TRAINING STADIUMS, AND NEXT DOOR TO WILDFIRE GOLF CLUB FEATURING 2 CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF COURSES. COMMUNITY AMENITIES: 3 POOLS, 2 FITNESS CENTERS, OUTDOOR BBQ GRILLS, COVERED SEATING AREAS, 24 HOUR GUARDED GATE. CLUBHOUSE BOASTS A FULL KITCHEN & BILLIARD ROOM!! TRULY A RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S FINEST!!