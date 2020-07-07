535 W. Thomas Unit: 310

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest parking key fob access media room yoga

Great LUXURY furnished Condo in Mid-town with City Skyline View!

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3rd Floor Loft, with amazing downtown Phoenix skyline views! Fully furnished... Just bring your tooth brush!



Amazing location location location - Mid-towns newest address for urban loft living! Close to shopping, entertainment, freeway & Light Rail access, and some of the best restaurants Phoenix has to offer! The Lofts on Thomas have a long list of high-end amenities including - reserved covered parking and ample guest parking, gated entrance (key fob provided), indoor bike storage, BBqs, and an outdoor 24 hour heated pool! Inside the completely renovated, modern complex you will find a state of the art fitness center, yoga studio, rollup patio doors to the pool area, business center, entertainment rooms & lounge with HD TVs and a fully stocked refreshment center.



The condo has two split bedrooms, with Queen Size beds and pillow top / memory foam mattresses, flat screen 4K TVs, and two full bathrooms. The guest bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower. The master bedroom also has a large walk in closet! Quartz Counters and soft close cabinets in the Kitchen and both baths. Full size front load washer/dryer. The living room boasts a modern leather sectional, flat screen 4K TV with a home theater surround sound system for all those cozy movie nights!