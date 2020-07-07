All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

535 W. Thomas Unit: 310

535 West Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

535 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Willo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
key fob access
media room
yoga
Great LUXURY furnished Condo in Mid-town with City Skyline View!
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3rd Floor Loft, with amazing downtown Phoenix skyline views! Fully furnished... Just bring your tooth brush!

Amazing location location location - Mid-towns newest address for urban loft living! Close to shopping, entertainment, freeway & Light Rail access, and some of the best restaurants Phoenix has to offer! The Lofts on Thomas have a long list of high-end amenities including - reserved covered parking and ample guest parking, gated entrance (key fob provided), indoor bike storage, BBqs, and an outdoor 24 hour heated pool! Inside the completely renovated, modern complex you will find a state of the art fitness center, yoga studio, rollup patio doors to the pool area, business center, entertainment rooms & lounge with HD TVs and a fully stocked refreshment center.

The condo has two split bedrooms, with Queen Size beds and pillow top / memory foam mattresses, flat screen 4K TVs, and two full bathrooms. The guest bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower. The master bedroom also has a large walk in closet! Quartz Counters and soft close cabinets in the Kitchen and both baths. Full size front load washer/dryer. The living room boasts a modern leather sectional, flat screen 4K TV with a home theater surround sound system for all those cozy movie nights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 have any available units?
535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 have?
Some of 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 currently offering any rent specials?
535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 pet-friendly?
No, 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 offer parking?
Yes, 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 offers parking.
Does 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 have a pool?
Yes, 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 has a pool.
Does 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 have accessible units?
No, 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 W. Thomas Unit: 310 does not have units with dishwashers.

