Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

535 W Cambridge Ave

535 West Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

535 West Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classic Willo Beauty - Quintessential Willow historic home. Tactful updates have given the home a touch of modern appeal while keeping some of the charm from the period. Beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors throughout. Generous closets in all bedrooms. Lovely backyard with covered patio. Separate detached garage has electric opener and houses the washer and dryer.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5755112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 W Cambridge Ave have any available units?
535 W Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 W Cambridge Ave have?
Some of 535 W Cambridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 W Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
535 W Cambridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 W Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 W Cambridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 535 W Cambridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 535 W Cambridge Ave offers parking.
Does 535 W Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 W Cambridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 W Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 535 W Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 535 W Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 535 W Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 535 W Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 W Cambridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

