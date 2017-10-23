All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

5344 E PARADISE Drive

5344 East Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5344 East Paradise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this wonderful single family home in Woodleaf. The mature landscape greets you as you enter the circular driveway to the large courtyard. Inside you will enjoy the light and bright features including white kitchen cabinets, neutral flooring and wall tones, high ceilings, and natural sunlight through the beautiful shuttered windows. The open kitchen also includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are located on one side of the home. The large backyard welcomes you with a relaxing covered patio, green grass and a sparkling blue pool. Minimum 12 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 E PARADISE Drive have any available units?
5344 E PARADISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5344 E PARADISE Drive have?
Some of 5344 E PARADISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 E PARADISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5344 E PARADISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 E PARADISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5344 E PARADISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5344 E PARADISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5344 E PARADISE Drive offers parking.
Does 5344 E PARADISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 E PARADISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 E PARADISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5344 E PARADISE Drive has a pool.
Does 5344 E PARADISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5344 E PARADISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 E PARADISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5344 E PARADISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
