5344 E PARADISE Drive

Welcome to this wonderful single family home in Woodleaf. The mature landscape greets you as you enter the circular driveway to the large courtyard. Inside you will enjoy the light and bright features including white kitchen cabinets, neutral flooring and wall tones, high ceilings, and natural sunlight through the beautiful shuttered windows. The open kitchen also includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are located on one side of the home. The large backyard welcomes you with a relaxing covered patio, green grass and a sparkling blue pool. Minimum 12 month lease term.