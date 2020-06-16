All apartments in Phoenix
5337 E EVANS Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5337 E EVANS Drive

5337 East Evans Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5337 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Norma Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished Rental, just bring suit case. Live minutes from Mayo Clinic Scottsdale, Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, and Fashion Square for shopping and restaurants. Old Town Scottsdale for history and ambiance. During our trying times, or cleaning staff is going above and beyond to ensure your stay is safe and clean. Rent includes weekly cleaning, utilities, pool cleaning service and landscape. Relax and don't worry about a thing at home, while you focus on our beautiful sunshine. Also included is a barbecue grill, and washer and dryer. Two car garage, and RV parking for guests. Doggie door and pet area if you want to bring your pet along. Pool fence is in garage if you need it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 E EVANS Drive have any available units?
5337 E EVANS Drive has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5337 E EVANS Drive have?
Some of 5337 E EVANS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 E EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5337 E EVANS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 E EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5337 E EVANS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5337 E EVANS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5337 E EVANS Drive does offer parking.
Does 5337 E EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5337 E EVANS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 E EVANS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5337 E EVANS Drive has a pool.
Does 5337 E EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5337 E EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 E EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5337 E EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.
