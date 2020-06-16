5337 E EVANS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished Rental, just bring suit case. Live minutes from Mayo Clinic Scottsdale, Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, and Fashion Square for shopping and restaurants. Old Town Scottsdale for history and ambiance. During our trying times, or cleaning staff is going above and beyond to ensure your stay is safe and clean. Rent includes weekly cleaning, utilities, pool cleaning service and landscape. Relax and don't worry about a thing at home, while you focus on our beautiful sunshine. Also included is a barbecue grill, and washer and dryer. Two car garage, and RV parking for guests. Doggie door and pet area if you want to bring your pet along. Pool fence is in garage if you need it.