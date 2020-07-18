5335 East Shea Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Condo features newer paint, engineered wood floors with over-sized baseboards, and brand new fans in each room. The kitchen has modern cabinets and granite countertops with beautiful back-splash. Laundry room in unit. The Master bedroom closet has upgraded storage space and small security safe (programmable). Both bathrooms feature beautiful cabinets and granite counter-tops, brown wall mirrors, and bathtub walls decorated with tile and granite. 1 car covered parking. Steps away from the community pool and spa, ramada, grills, and the fitness center. Close to shopping and dining. No cats, small dogs only(max2)



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.