Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

5335 East Shea Boulevard

5335 East Shea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5335 East Shea Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Condo features newer paint, engineered wood floors with over-sized baseboards, and brand new fans in each room. The kitchen has modern cabinets and granite countertops with beautiful back-splash. Laundry room in unit. The Master bedroom closet has upgraded storage space and small security safe (programmable). Both bathrooms feature beautiful cabinets and granite counter-tops, brown wall mirrors, and bathtub walls decorated with tile and granite. 1 car covered parking. Steps away from the community pool and spa, ramada, grills, and the fitness center. Close to shopping and dining. No cats, small dogs only(max2)

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 East Shea Boulevard have any available units?
5335 East Shea Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 East Shea Boulevard have?
Some of 5335 East Shea Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 East Shea Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5335 East Shea Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 East Shea Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5335 East Shea Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5335 East Shea Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5335 East Shea Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5335 East Shea Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 East Shea Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 East Shea Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5335 East Shea Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5335 East Shea Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5335 East Shea Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 East Shea Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 East Shea Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
