Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044

5335 East Shea Boulevard · (480) 405-6464
Location

5335 East Shea Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 - 2044 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 - 2044 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in North Scottsdale - "Beautifully furnished, mountain view vacation condo just steps away from Stone Creek Golf Club, great restaurants and shopping. One of the only condos in Bella Tera that features unobstructed gorgeous mountain views from covered balcony. Completely remodeled 1 bed / bath, 2nd story end unit. Superior finishes, neutral paint, fresh new carpet, travertine in the bath and kitchen and granite on all counter surfaces. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Master bedroom is carpeted with modern low pile carpet and features a large walk in closet. Quiet, beautiful complex with attentive HOA. Unit is only a few steps to greenbelt behind complex that's great to take a stroll on the paved walking path. Covered parking spot, full-size washer/dryer in unit. Internet & Amazon Firestick for a smart TV access. Large resort style pool and spa on property. Community BBQ's, Community Club House and Community work out room. No smoking. No pets

Beautifully and professionally appointed furnishings. No detail left out. Pack your bags and come relax in a hotel style condo. Private, luxurious and ready for your vacation.

Current Availability: 1 month min for 2020.
AUG - NOV $2400

2021 * Not Available.

$200 non refundable cleaning deposit

Refundable security deposit is equal to 1 month of rent.

With the application, please email 30 days worth of paystubs, the most recent bank statement and legible copy of government issued ID. Applications will be considered complete when all items have been received. You can attach the documents to your application or email billing@desertnorthrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2142593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 have any available units?
5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 have?
Some of 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 currently offering any rent specials?
5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 pet-friendly?
No, 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 offer parking?
Yes, 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 does offer parking.
Does 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 have a pool?
Yes, 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 has a pool.
Does 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 have accessible units?
No, 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 does not have units with dishwashers.
