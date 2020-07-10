All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

5330 E CLAIRE Drive

5330 East Claire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5330 East Claire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming REMODELED home on a quiet street in a wonderful 85254 neighborhood. Walls have been removed to make the main living areas open & bright & ''sunk-in'' living room was filled in so the whole house in on one level. Master split floor plan, large master suite w/ wood paneling on wall & barn door opening to remodeled master bath. Updated ceiling fans, light fixtures/chandelier, smart switches & light sensors and solid core doors throughout. Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counters & walk-in pantry w/ custom door. Welcoming front porch has been extended & includes a cozy gas fireplace, pavers and custom brick work. Backyard features fenced-in pool, huge grassy play area, mature trees, & extended covered patio w/ pavers. Garage w/fresh epoxy floors. Hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 E CLAIRE Drive have any available units?
5330 E CLAIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 E CLAIRE Drive have?
Some of 5330 E CLAIRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 E CLAIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5330 E CLAIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 E CLAIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5330 E CLAIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5330 E CLAIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5330 E CLAIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 5330 E CLAIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5330 E CLAIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 E CLAIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5330 E CLAIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 5330 E CLAIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5330 E CLAIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 E CLAIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5330 E CLAIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.

