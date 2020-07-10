5330 E CLAIRE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming REMODELED home on a quiet street in a wonderful 85254 neighborhood. Walls have been removed to make the main living areas open & bright & ''sunk-in'' living room was filled in so the whole house in on one level. Master split floor plan, large master suite w/ wood paneling on wall & barn door opening to remodeled master bath. Updated ceiling fans, light fixtures/chandelier, smart switches & light sensors and solid core doors throughout. Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counters & walk-in pantry w/ custom door. Welcoming front porch has been extended & includes a cozy gas fireplace, pavers and custom brick work. Backyard features fenced-in pool, huge grassy play area, mature trees, & extended covered patio w/ pavers. Garage w/fresh epoxy floors. Hurry before it's gone!