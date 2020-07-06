5329 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 4 BR, 2 BA home with freshly painted interior located in Scottsdale's magic 85254 zip code! New wood-look tile and wood flooring throughout this clean home--no carpet. Kitchen has large breakfast bar and a picture window, with views of the pool. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Both bathrooms have new vanities and fixtures. Back yard is an oasis of fun with a sparkling diving pool and large shaded patio. RV gate leads to paved side yard for all your parking needs. Live in a location that puts you close to Scottsdale's best shopping & dining (Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter) and offers easy access to the 101, the 51 & Desert Ridge. Enjoy this large, private lot in the center of it all