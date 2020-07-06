All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5329 E ACOMA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5329 E ACOMA Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 AM

5329 E ACOMA Drive

5329 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5329 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Norma Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 4 BR, 2 BA home with freshly painted interior located in Scottsdale's magic 85254 zip code! New wood-look tile and wood flooring throughout this clean home--no carpet. Kitchen has large breakfast bar and a picture window, with views of the pool. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Both bathrooms have new vanities and fixtures. Back yard is an oasis of fun with a sparkling diving pool and large shaded patio. RV gate leads to paved side yard for all your parking needs. Live in a location that puts you close to Scottsdale's best shopping & dining (Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter) and offers easy access to the 101, the 51 & Desert Ridge. Enjoy this large, private lot in the center of it all

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
5329 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5329 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 5329 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5329 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5329 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5329 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5329 E ACOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 5329 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5329 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5329 E ACOMA Drive has a pool.
Does 5329 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5329 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5329 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College