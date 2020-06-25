5322 S 55th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

4 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms. Tile and Carpet throughout this gorgeous home. Open great room to kitchen floorplan with vaulted ceilings and media niche. Black appliances with lots of cabinet space. Dine-in Kitchen. Bedroom and Full Bathroom downstairs. Nice touch of paint throughout. Master suite has dual sinks and separate tub and shower with walk-in closet. 2-Car garage with no one behind you--great privacy!