5322 S 55th Ave
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

5322 S 55th Ave

5322 South 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5322 South 55th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
4 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms. Tile and Carpet throughout this gorgeous home. Open great room to kitchen floorplan with vaulted ceilings and media niche. Black appliances with lots of cabinet space. Dine-in Kitchen. Bedroom and Full Bathroom downstairs. Nice touch of paint throughout. Master suite has dual sinks and separate tub and shower with walk-in closet. 2-Car garage with no one behind you--great privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 S 55th Ave have any available units?
5322 S 55th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 S 55th Ave have?
Some of 5322 S 55th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 S 55th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5322 S 55th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 S 55th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5322 S 55th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5322 S 55th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5322 S 55th Ave offers parking.
Does 5322 S 55th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5322 S 55th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 S 55th Ave have a pool?
No, 5322 S 55th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5322 S 55th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5322 S 55th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 S 55th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5322 S 55th Ave has units with dishwashers.
