5322 South 55th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339 River Walk Villages
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
4 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms. Tile and Carpet throughout this gorgeous home. Open great room to kitchen floorplan with vaulted ceilings and media niche. Black appliances with lots of cabinet space. Dine-in Kitchen. Bedroom and Full Bathroom downstairs. Nice touch of paint throughout. Master suite has dual sinks and separate tub and shower with walk-in closet. 2-Car garage with no one behind you--great privacy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5322 S 55th Ave have any available units?
5322 S 55th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 S 55th Ave have?
Some of 5322 S 55th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 S 55th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5322 S 55th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.