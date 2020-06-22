5313 West Wolf Street

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom home boasts a large backyard and low maintenance landscaping in the front yard. . This home has many wonderful features including tile floors, a cozy fireplace and lovely drive up appeal. Home is clean and has fresh paint and flooring. This house at 5313 W Wolf St. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.