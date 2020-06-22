All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5313 West Wolf Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5313 West Wolf Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5313 West Wolf Street

5313 West Wolf Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5313 West Wolf Street, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom home boasts a large backyard and low maintenance landscaping in the front yard. . This home has many wonderful features including tile floors, a cozy fireplace and lovely drive up appeal. Home is clean and has fresh paint and flooring.  This house at 5313 W Wolf St. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home!   *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 West Wolf Street have any available units?
5313 West Wolf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5313 West Wolf Street currently offering any rent specials?
5313 West Wolf Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 West Wolf Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 West Wolf Street is pet friendly.
Does 5313 West Wolf Street offer parking?
No, 5313 West Wolf Street does not offer parking.
Does 5313 West Wolf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 West Wolf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 West Wolf Street have a pool?
No, 5313 West Wolf Street does not have a pool.
Does 5313 West Wolf Street have accessible units?
No, 5313 West Wolf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 West Wolf Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 West Wolf Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 West Wolf Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 West Wolf Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
El Cortez
3130 N 7th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College