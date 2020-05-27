All apartments in Phoenix
5309 N 33rd St
5309 N 33rd St

5309 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5309 North 33rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastically located/remodeled home in Biltmore Heights. Stunning great room floor plan with large kitchen island. Granite slab counters. Kitchen Aid/ stainless steel appliances. Gas cook top. Mahogany cabinets with pull out drawers. Travertine stone floors. Plantation shutters. Updated interior doors and hardware. Updated lighting. French doors lead to large backyard, with pebble-tech diving pool and covered patio. Mini basketball court in the backyard. Piestewa Peak views from yard, and even some Camelback Mountain views too! It's all there. ***Landscaping and pool service included!***
Detached 2 car garage not included in the rental. Property currently partially furnished but owner will remove personal property if requested. Dog are allowed. Sorry no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 N 33rd St have any available units?
5309 N 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 N 33rd St have?
Some of 5309 N 33rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 N 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
5309 N 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 N 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 N 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 5309 N 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 5309 N 33rd St does offer parking.
Does 5309 N 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 N 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 N 33rd St have a pool?
Yes, 5309 N 33rd St has a pool.
Does 5309 N 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 5309 N 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 N 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 N 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
