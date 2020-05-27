5309 N 33rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastically located/remodeled home in Biltmore Heights. Stunning great room floor plan with large kitchen island. Granite slab counters. Kitchen Aid/ stainless steel appliances. Gas cook top. Mahogany cabinets with pull out drawers. Travertine stone floors. Plantation shutters. Updated interior doors and hardware. Updated lighting. French doors lead to large backyard, with pebble-tech diving pool and covered patio. Mini basketball court in the backyard. Piestewa Peak views from yard, and even some Camelback Mountain views too! It's all there. ***Landscaping and pool service included!***

Detached 2 car garage not included in the rental. Property currently partially furnished but owner will remove personal property if requested. Dog are allowed. Sorry no cats.