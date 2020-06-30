All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive

5304 East Woodridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5304 East Woodridge Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Great rental home available for immediate occupancy in 85254 featuring TWO MASTER en-suite bedrooms; one on main level and other on second. Never been a rental before, so be the first to rent it! Upgraded Italian Travertine flooring in living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings, recent interior paint, updated kitchen cabinets, and new satin nickel accessories throughout home. Gas stove and stainless appliances. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests with the outdoor pool and gas grill, mature citrus trees and gorgeous landscaping. Here you will have access to the best schools in Paradise Valley School district. Come check this rental home out today, you won't want to miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive have any available units?
5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive offer parking?
No, 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5304 E WOODRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

