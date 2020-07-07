All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217

5250 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5250 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique opportunity for your clients! Charming unit from the seldom listed The Hibiscus apartment complex in the Biltmore Corridor. Spacious two bed, two bath unit with double door entrance, large balcony with serene views of the sparkling pool and surrounded by lush, exotic landscape. The unit features two nice sized bedrooms, kitchen offering wall oven, stove top, refrigerator. Coin operated laundry on site. The walkways are inviting and are lined with mature trees and historic architecture throughout. Don't miss this opportunity. Tenant to verify all facts, figures, and schools. Tenant to pay rent plus tax. Dogs on case by case basis only.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 have any available units?
5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 have?
Some of 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 currently offering any rent specials?
5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 is pet friendly.
Does 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 offer parking?
No, 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 does not offer parking.
Does 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 have a pool?
Yes, 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 has a pool.
Does 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 have accessible units?
No, 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 North 20th Street Unit: 217 does not have units with dishwashers.

