All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5248 N. 42nd Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5248 N. 42nd Ln.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

5248 N. 42nd Ln.

5248 North 42nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5248 North 42nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Rent-To-Own*** Renovations Complete!!! 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom with Community POOL $975/Month $5000/Down or $98,500 CA$H!! - Come check out this nice Rent-To-Own 3 bedroom Town-home. Renovations include new doors, blinds, carpet, paint, fixtures, and more!! Central Valley location! A sparkling blue pool that you don't have to maintain. Covered Patio area off of main living area. Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information or to view the home.

***This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if looking for this option or a cash purchase.

(RLNE4572356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 N. 42nd Ln. have any available units?
5248 N. 42nd Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 N. 42nd Ln. have?
Some of 5248 N. 42nd Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 N. 42nd Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5248 N. 42nd Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 N. 42nd Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5248 N. 42nd Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5248 N. 42nd Ln. offer parking?
No, 5248 N. 42nd Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 5248 N. 42nd Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5248 N. 42nd Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 N. 42nd Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 5248 N. 42nd Ln. has a pool.
Does 5248 N. 42nd Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5248 N. 42nd Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 N. 42nd Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5248 N. 42nd Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College