5248 N. 42nd Ln.

***Rent-To-Own*** Renovations Complete!!! 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom with Community POOL $975/Month $5000/Down or $98,500 CA$H!! - Come check out this nice Rent-To-Own 3 bedroom Town-home. Renovations include new doors, blinds, carpet, paint, fixtures, and more!! Central Valley location! A sparkling blue pool that you don't have to maintain. Covered Patio area off of main living area. Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information or to view the home.



***This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if looking for this option or a cash purchase.



(RLNE4572356)