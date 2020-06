Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + Den/Office and 2 Baths on this Pulte home. Great floorplan has spacious great room with beautiful cabinets, countertops, and appliances w/ a dine-in island kitchen. Decorative tile throughout with wood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Decorative paints and ceiling fans throughout. 2-Car Garage with a covered patio. You will LOVE this home.