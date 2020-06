Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Fully remodeled unit in amazing location... Home boast new wood look tile, new cabinets, quartz counter top, brand new fixtures and cabinets pulls, recessed led lighting, full remodeled bathroom with subway tile shower, hexagon tile flooring, new rockport 6 panel doors, new windows, new stainless appliances, massive yard, carport parking, laundry and tons more.. Location is amazing area near light rail, amenities, dining and minutes from freeway.. must see