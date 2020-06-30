All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue

5225 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5225 East Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unfurnished lease with central location! Close to the 202 and minutes from downtown Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale!This house has been remodeled from floor to the ceiling and it is entirely rebuilt anew. One can claim it is a new home. Everything is new; appliances, A/C, windows, blinds and all the pool equipment. It has a very large what may be called an Olympic size swimming pool with a 4' high fence with a gate around it. New flooring, new bathrooms and all new paint. It's labor of love. Perfect location for a young couple working in Tempe, Sky Harbor or downtown Phoenix. Quiet leafy neighborhood in the close vicinity of Papago Park. Elementary School is Balsz Elementary School Dustrict 031. Pat Tillman Middle School is the in district middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College