5225 E VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Unfurnished lease with central location! Close to the 202 and minutes from downtown Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale!This house has been remodeled from floor to the ceiling and it is entirely rebuilt anew. One can claim it is a new home. Everything is new; appliances, A/C, windows, blinds and all the pool equipment. It has a very large what may be called an Olympic size swimming pool with a 4' high fence with a gate around it. New flooring, new bathrooms and all new paint. It's labor of love. Perfect location for a young couple working in Tempe, Sky Harbor or downtown Phoenix. Quiet leafy neighborhood in the close vicinity of Papago Park. Elementary School is Balsz Elementary School Dustrict 031. Pat Tillman Middle School is the in district middle school.