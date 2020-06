Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful ground floor condo located at the Cloisters at the Biltmore * Located near shopping, movies and restaurants * Very spacious one bedroom * Just bring your toothbrush * Enjoy the use of the community pool and tennis courts * Two small steps lead up to the building * Sorry no pets per HOA *Carpet being cleaned 7/12