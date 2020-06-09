Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5217 N 24TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5217 N 24TH Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5217 N 24TH Street
5217 N 24th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5217 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have any available units?
5217 N 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 5217 N 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5217 N 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 N 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street offer parking?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have a pool?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 N 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College