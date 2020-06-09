All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

5217 N 24TH Street

5217 N 24th St · No Longer Available
Location

5217 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 N 24TH Street have any available units?
5217 N 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5217 N 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5217 N 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 N 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street offer parking?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have a pool?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 N 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
