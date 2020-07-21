5216 E angela dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

North Scottsdale Home-No Pool. Unfurnished - Property Id: 132049



Brand new remodel. Some renovations are still in process, but will be completed by 9/15. No pool to maintain.



Single level home in the highly desired Arabian Views! Split floor pan, With Huge Family room w/ fireplace. Enjoy the open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, large island with breakfast bar. Plantation shutters through-out, 4bedrooms. Full bath in hall with 2 vanity sinks. Including a separate powder room. Large master bedroom & master bath w/ double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, & large walk in closet. Large extended covered patio entire width of the home. Easy to maintain landscaping with lawn and desert accented backyard. Gas Stub for BBQ. 3 Car garages w/ epoxy flooring and cabinets. CLOSE TO KIERLAND AND DESERT RIDGE

