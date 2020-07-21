All apartments in Phoenix
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5216 E angela dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

5216 E angela dr

5216 East Angela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5216 East Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Scottsdale Home-No Pool. Unfurnished - Property Id: 132049

Brand new remodel. Some renovations are still in process, but will be completed by 9/15. No pool to maintain.

Single level home in the highly desired Arabian Views! Split floor pan, With Huge Family room w/ fireplace. Enjoy the open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, large island with breakfast bar. Plantation shutters through-out, 4bedrooms. Full bath in hall with 2 vanity sinks. Including a separate powder room. Large master bedroom & master bath w/ double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, & large walk in closet. Large extended covered patio entire width of the home. Easy to maintain landscaping with lawn and desert accented backyard. Gas Stub for BBQ. 3 Car garages w/ epoxy flooring and cabinets. CLOSE TO KIERLAND AND DESERT RIDGE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132049p
Property Id 132049

(RLNE5135673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 E angela dr have any available units?
5216 E angela dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 E angela dr have?
Some of 5216 E angela dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 E angela dr currently offering any rent specials?
5216 E angela dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 E angela dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 E angela dr is pet friendly.
Does 5216 E angela dr offer parking?
Yes, 5216 E angela dr offers parking.
Does 5216 E angela dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5216 E angela dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 E angela dr have a pool?
No, 5216 E angela dr does not have a pool.
Does 5216 E angela dr have accessible units?
No, 5216 E angela dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 E angela dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 E angela dr has units with dishwashers.
