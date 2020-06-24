All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 17 2019 at 7:33 AM

5212 W Shumway Farm Rd

5212 W Shumway Farm Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5212 W Shumway Farm Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
This freshly painted home in Laveen Crossing is ready for a new tenant! All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Downstairs you'll find a formal living room, spacious family room, 1/2 bath, laundry room (washer/ dryer included) and a sizable kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a walk-in pantry, center island, and black appliances. The backyard is an entertainers dream featuring paver laid hard scape, a fire pit, citrus trees, and a cozy covered patio. Conveniently located just 2 doors down from the community play area, this home truly has it all! *Rent included landscape service every 3 weeks*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd have any available units?
5212 W Shumway Farm Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd have?
Some of 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5212 W Shumway Farm Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd offer parking?
No, 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd have a pool?
No, 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd have accessible units?
No, 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 W Shumway Farm Rd has units with dishwashers.
