5212 W Shumway Farm Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

This freshly painted home in Laveen Crossing is ready for a new tenant! All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Downstairs you'll find a formal living room, spacious family room, 1/2 bath, laundry room (washer/ dryer included) and a sizable kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a walk-in pantry, center island, and black appliances. The backyard is an entertainers dream featuring paver laid hard scape, a fire pit, citrus trees, and a cozy covered patio. Conveniently located just 2 doors down from the community play area, this home truly has it all! *Rent included landscape service every 3 weeks*