5210 E JANICE Way

Beautifully remodeled open floor plan home in desirable Scottsdale 85254 neighborhood. 3 bedroom + office. All new kitchen, paint, flooring, lighting, bathrooms, tile, stainless steel appliances, new fenced pool and yard. Lots of light with large windows, french doors, lead to back patio & sliding glass door out the master. Large driveway for extra parking and RV gate. short walk to the highest rated schools. Location, location, location! Quick access to freeways, 15 minutes to Downtown. Close to Kierland Commons, Desert Ridge & Paradise Valley. No HOA. Brand new AC unit. Network & TV cabling to every room! Don't miss out, this one will go fast. Lease includes monthly lawn & pool service.