All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5210 E JANICE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5210 E JANICE Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

5210 E JANICE Way

5210 East Janice Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5210 East Janice Way, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled open floor plan home in desirable Scottsdale 85254 neighborhood. 3 bedroom + office. All new kitchen, paint, flooring, lighting, bathrooms, tile, stainless steel appliances, new fenced pool and yard. Lots of light with large windows, french doors, lead to back patio & sliding glass door out the master. Large driveway for extra parking and RV gate. short walk to the highest rated schools. Location, location, location! Quick access to freeways, 15 minutes to Downtown. Close to Kierland Commons, Desert Ridge & Paradise Valley. No HOA. Brand new AC unit. Network & TV cabling to every room! Don't miss out, this one will go fast. Lease includes monthly lawn & pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 E JANICE Way have any available units?
5210 E JANICE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 E JANICE Way have?
Some of 5210 E JANICE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 E JANICE Way currently offering any rent specials?
5210 E JANICE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 E JANICE Way pet-friendly?
No, 5210 E JANICE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5210 E JANICE Way offer parking?
Yes, 5210 E JANICE Way offers parking.
Does 5210 E JANICE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 E JANICE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 E JANICE Way have a pool?
Yes, 5210 E JANICE Way has a pool.
Does 5210 E JANICE Way have accessible units?
No, 5210 E JANICE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 E JANICE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 E JANICE Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College