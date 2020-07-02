521 E Kristal Way

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in MERIT ESTATES is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in MERIT ESTATES is available for immediate move in! Home has fresh paint and new carpet. It has tile downstairs and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. There is a half bath on the first level. Home features ceiling fans through out, a fireplace, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, double sinks in the master bath, a covered patio, and a rocked back and side yard. Property is located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and highway access to the 101.



12 month minimum lease. This is a no pet property. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5672432)