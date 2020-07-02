All apartments in Phoenix
521 E Kristal Way
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

521 E Kristal Way

521 East Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

521 East Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in MERIT ESTATES is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in MERIT ESTATES is available for immediate move in! Home has fresh paint and new carpet. It has tile downstairs and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. There is a half bath on the first level. Home features ceiling fans through out, a fireplace, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, double sinks in the master bath, a covered patio, and a rocked back and side yard. Property is located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and highway access to the 101.

12 month minimum lease. This is a no pet property. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 E Kristal Way have any available units?
521 E Kristal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 E Kristal Way have?
Some of 521 E Kristal Way's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 E Kristal Way currently offering any rent specials?
521 E Kristal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 E Kristal Way pet-friendly?
No, 521 E Kristal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 521 E Kristal Way offer parking?
No, 521 E Kristal Way does not offer parking.
Does 521 E Kristal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 E Kristal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 E Kristal Way have a pool?
No, 521 E Kristal Way does not have a pool.
Does 521 E Kristal Way have accessible units?
No, 521 E Kristal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 521 E Kristal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 E Kristal Way does not have units with dishwashers.

