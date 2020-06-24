All apartments in Phoenix
5209 N 63RD Place
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

5209 N 63RD Place

5209 North 63rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

5209 North 63rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
The serene grounds of this luxury estate capture the perfect location at the base of Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley. Impeccably maintained and situated inside the gated, tree-lined streets of The Estates at Invergordon. Open living spaces flow seamlessly to the lush outdoor living areas with a gas fireplace and abundant poolside patios to entertain guests. The Master Bedroom Suite and one additional bedroom are downstairs. All guest bedrooms have en-suite baths designed by Restoration Hardware. The Gourmet Kitchen is light & bright for everyday casual living, featuring luxury appliances for catering & entertaining. Ideally located at Cholla Trailhead for hiking; less than 2 miles from the hub of Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square, & Arcadia. *Available Now & Winter of 2019/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 N 63RD Place have any available units?
5209 N 63RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 N 63RD Place have?
Some of 5209 N 63RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 N 63RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
5209 N 63RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 N 63RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 5209 N 63RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5209 N 63RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 5209 N 63RD Place offers parking.
Does 5209 N 63RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 N 63RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 N 63RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 5209 N 63RD Place has a pool.
Does 5209 N 63RD Place have accessible units?
No, 5209 N 63RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 N 63RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 N 63RD Place has units with dishwashers.
