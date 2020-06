Amenities

Beautifully landscaped, maintained and upgraded home! Built in wine refrigerator. Mobile kitchen island for convenience. Large eat-in kitchen area, more like a dining area. Newer A/C and Roof. Walking distance to kids park. Close to shopping, great restaurants, the light rail and many more fantastic amenities. Very hip neighborhood with lots of new restaurants opening in the area all the time! Applicants to complete application and pay for credit check.