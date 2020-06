Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in ready updated and modern Apartment in the Biltmore. Access to Biltmore Fashion Square. Beautiful wood laminate floors. Newer kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Stackable washer and dryer. Two full bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms. Balcony off the living room provides a view. There is a closet off the balcony for added storage. Master bedroom has double door entry and a walk in closet. Don't miss your chance to live in the cities most acclaimed neighborhood known as The Biltmore!