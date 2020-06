Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool

2 STORY TOWNHOME IN HALLCRAFT VILLAS WEST - NICE 2 STORY UNIT WITH 1/2 A BATH DOWNSTAIRS ALONG WITH EAT-IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM. UPSTAIRS YOU HAVE THE 2 BEDROOMS, ONE FULL BATH AND LINEN CLOSET. BLINDS THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE PATIO WITH STORAGE ROOM. 2 PARKING SPACES RIGHT NEXT TO THE UNIT! CLOSE TO BUS ROUTES, AND EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN PHOENIX. COMMUNITY POOL! **SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2465548)