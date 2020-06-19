5203 E SAINT JOHN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome home to this spacious highly upgraded 5 bedroom home with a bonus room off the master bedroom. The kitchen features granite counter tops and a island. Entertain all your guests with the large eat in kitchen that opens to the family room with a wet bar. Just a few steps away you will open the doors to the gorgeous backyard with a pool. Don't worry you can entertain all your guests in the backyard too with the built in BBQ and outdoor fire pit. Call today to schedule your showing!