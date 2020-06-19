All apartments in Phoenix
5203 E SAINT JOHN Road

5203 East Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Location

5203 East Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this spacious highly upgraded 5 bedroom home with a bonus room off the master bedroom. The kitchen features granite counter tops and a island. Entertain all your guests with the large eat in kitchen that opens to the family room with a wet bar. Just a few steps away you will open the doors to the gorgeous backyard with a pool. Don't worry you can entertain all your guests in the backyard too with the built in BBQ and outdoor fire pit. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road have any available units?
5203 E SAINT JOHN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road have?
Some of 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road currently offering any rent specials?
5203 E SAINT JOHN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road pet-friendly?
No, 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road offer parking?
Yes, 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road offers parking.
Does 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road have a pool?
Yes, 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road has a pool.
Does 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road have accessible units?
No, 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 E SAINT JOHN Road has units with dishwashers.
