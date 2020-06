520 W EL CAMINITO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

**TENANTS RIGHTS** WARM AND WONDERFUL TRADITIONAL NORTH CENTRAL HOME. CHARMING BRICK FRONT, 10 & 12 FOOT CEILINGS AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THIS OPEN CONCEPT HOME. LARGE LIVING/DINING AREA, OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR AND RO SYSTEM. FIREPLACES IN THE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, GOOD SIZED MASTER WITH SEATING AREA, MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS, GARDEN STYLE TUB AND LARGE WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET. TWO OTHER GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS AND A FULL HALL BATH. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH W&D, TWO CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT-IN STORAGE, GREAT OUTDOOR PATIO/ENTERTAINING SPACE FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN BBQ. COME SEE AND LEASE TODAY!