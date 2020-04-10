All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5146 E VERDE Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5146 E VERDE Lane

5146 East Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5146 East Verde Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Completely remodeled and expanded move-in ready home in lower Arcadia! This 4 bedroom 3 bath open concept home features a split floor plan, formal dinning area, and a spacious backyard. Master bedroom suite features spa-like shower including soaking tub, and walk-in closet. White shaker cabinetry and natural quartz counters throughout. Fresh new flooring, and subway tiled showers. All new carpet, doors, trim, windows, fixtures and hardware. Completely new HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roof, and stucco. Guest bedroom suite fits perfect for office space. Property is within 15 minutes to Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, PHX Sky Harbor, the Biltmore, Fashion Square, and Arcadia's best dinning and entertainment areas! 3,6,12 month rent options available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 E VERDE Lane have any available units?
5146 E VERDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5146 E VERDE Lane have?
Some of 5146 E VERDE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5146 E VERDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5146 E VERDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 E VERDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5146 E VERDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5146 E VERDE Lane offer parking?
No, 5146 E VERDE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5146 E VERDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5146 E VERDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 E VERDE Lane have a pool?
No, 5146 E VERDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5146 E VERDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5146 E VERDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 E VERDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5146 E VERDE Lane has units with dishwashers.

