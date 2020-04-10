5146 E VERDE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Completely remodeled and expanded move-in ready home in lower Arcadia! This 4 bedroom 3 bath open concept home features a split floor plan, formal dinning area, and a spacious backyard. Master bedroom suite features spa-like shower including soaking tub, and walk-in closet. White shaker cabinetry and natural quartz counters throughout. Fresh new flooring, and subway tiled showers. All new carpet, doors, trim, windows, fixtures and hardware. Completely new HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roof, and stucco. Guest bedroom suite fits perfect for office space. Property is within 15 minutes to Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, PHX Sky Harbor, the Biltmore, Fashion Square, and Arcadia's best dinning and entertainment areas! 3,6,12 month rent options available.