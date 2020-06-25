5139 W HEADSTALL Trail

Amenities

Your search is over! Fantastic 3 bed 2.5 bath home with pool in Stetson Valley! Move in ready with neutral color palette, two way fireplace, and tons of living space. Gourmet kitchen boasts SS double wall ovens, granite counters, custom cabinetry, and center island. Three car garage has floor to ceiling cabinets! Loft and spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master has a walk in closet and spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Entertain family and friends in the backyard oasis! Lounge in the refreshing blue pool, rejuvenate in the soothing spa, or just relax under the covered patio and enjoy the green grass and desert landscape! Don't miss this hidden gem! See it today and start packing!