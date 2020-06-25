All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5139 W HEADSTALL Trail
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:06 PM

5139 W HEADSTALL Trail

5139 West Headstall Trail · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5139 West Headstall Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Your search is over! Fantastic 3 bed 2.5 bath home with pool in Stetson Valley! Move in ready with neutral color palette, two way fireplace, and tons of living space. Gourmet kitchen boasts SS double wall ovens, granite counters, custom cabinetry, and center island. Three car garage has floor to ceiling cabinets! Loft and spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master has a walk in closet and spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Entertain family and friends in the backyard oasis! Lounge in the refreshing blue pool, rejuvenate in the soothing spa, or just relax under the covered patio and enjoy the green grass and desert landscape! Don't miss this hidden gem! See it today and start packing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail have any available units?
5139 W HEADSTALL Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail have?
Some of 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5139 W HEADSTALL Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail offers parking.
Does 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail has a pool.
Does 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail have accessible units?
No, 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5139 W HEADSTALL Trail has units with dishwashers.
