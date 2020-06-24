All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5135 W EL CORTEZ Trail

5135 W El Cortez Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5135 W El Cortez Trl, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
This well kept home sits on a premium view fence lot backing to lovely rare greenbelt.Just steps from common park area! Greatroom floorplan with 3 beds and master conveniently on main level. Enormous master bath, with walk in closet. Fresh new neutral paint upstairs, kids loft retreat or office! Turn key and true pride of ownership. Granite kitchen countertops gorgeous cherry cabinets with pull outs, large walk in pantry and S/S appliances. Garage has work bench, practical plentiful cabinetry, and side garbage door. Beautifully landscaped and low maintenance.Open floor plan just perfect for entertaining. No carpet on main level a plus! Did I mention the stunning mountain views, lovely pavers and turf?Yours to enjoy the mountain views.Your client will love this home and will make it theirs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

