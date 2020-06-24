5135 W EL CORTEZ Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

This well kept home sits on a premium view fence lot backing to lovely rare greenbelt.Just steps from common park area! Greatroom floorplan with 3 beds and master conveniently on main level. Enormous master bath, with walk in closet. Fresh new neutral paint upstairs, kids loft retreat or office! Turn key and true pride of ownership. Granite kitchen countertops gorgeous cherry cabinets with pull outs, large walk in pantry and S/S appliances. Garage has work bench, practical plentiful cabinetry, and side garbage door. Beautifully landscaped and low maintenance.Open floor plan just perfect for entertaining. No carpet on main level a plus! Did I mention the stunning mountain views, lovely pavers and turf?Yours to enjoy the mountain views.Your client will love this home and will make it theirs.