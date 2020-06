Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located on a Cut de Sac street. Recently remodeled.New carpet, newly painted, updated kitchen with granite and stainless, fixtures and faucets. The previous owner just replaced all window panes with failed seals.All new window blinds. An extended patio overlooks a well maintained grass yard and flower garden. A great yard for family, kids and pets. It's very private with no 2 story homes on either side.