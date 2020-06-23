All apartments in Phoenix
5129 E PINCHOT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5129 E PINCHOT Avenue

5129 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5129 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Fantastic rental, quiet neighborhood, convenient location. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home was updated and renovated making it a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to get into this desirable area. Easy access to highways, airport, restaurants, shopping, walking and biking paths and more. Full master suite is split from remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large open kitchen with stainless appliances, butcher block island, concrete counter tops and breakfast nook. Extended length garage, low maintenance backyard with grass and citrus trees makes this the perfect spot to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
5129 E PINCHOT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5129 E PINCHOT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
No, 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 E PINCHOT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
