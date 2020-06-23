5129 E PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities
Fantastic rental, quiet neighborhood, convenient location. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home was updated and renovated making it a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to get into this desirable area. Easy access to highways, airport, restaurants, shopping, walking and biking paths and more. Full master suite is split from remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large open kitchen with stainless appliances, butcher block island, concrete counter tops and breakfast nook. Extended length garage, low maintenance backyard with grass and citrus trees makes this the perfect spot to call home.