Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5126 E. Monte Vista Road
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

5126 E. Monte Vista Road

5126 East Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

5126 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Phoenix 2/2 charmer - More information can be found at www.CaballeroAZ.com

This charmer gives you EVERYTHING! Tired of apartment living? Try this patio home on for size. Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom is nestled right into the shadows of Papago Park. Near EVERYTHING- Armory, Zoo, Botanical Garden, ASU, Airport, downtown and Biltmore are all within 10 minutes your next home. Freeways are a skip but not too close. Lots of storage, a quiet setting, private patio, community pool and covered private parking next to your front door...who needs anything more!?!

Tenant pays first $50 of service call

Leasing phone (480)892-1802

(RLNE2401709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 E. Monte Vista Road have any available units?
5126 E. Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 E. Monte Vista Road have?
Some of 5126 E. Monte Vista Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 E. Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
5126 E. Monte Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 E. Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 5126 E. Monte Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5126 E. Monte Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 5126 E. Monte Vista Road offers parking.
Does 5126 E. Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 E. Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 E. Monte Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 5126 E. Monte Vista Road has a pool.
Does 5126 E. Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 5126 E. Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 E. Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 E. Monte Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
