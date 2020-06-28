5126 E. Monte Vista Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Phoenix 2/2 charmer - More information can be found at www.CaballeroAZ.com



This charmer gives you EVERYTHING! Tired of apartment living? Try this patio home on for size. Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom is nestled right into the shadows of Papago Park. Near EVERYTHING- Armory, Zoo, Botanical Garden, ASU, Airport, downtown and Biltmore are all within 10 minutes your next home. Freeways are a skip but not too close. Lots of storage, a quiet setting, private patio, community pool and covered private parking next to your front door...who needs anything more!?!



Tenant pays first $50 of service call



Leasing phone (480)892-1802



