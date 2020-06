Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Modern and elegant decor, view of Stone Ridge golf course from the front balcony. Gated community in a desirable neighborhood. The balcony overlooks golf course. Steps away from two pools, spa, clubhouse and gym. Bike trails, walking paths and green way adjacent to the home. Close to shopping, restaurants, golf course, spring training baseball fields and entertainment. $3300/month for minimum of 3 months Jan.-March 2021. $1600/month thereafter.