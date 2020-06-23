5118 N. 35th Ave.

Amenities

COMING SOON!!! Rent-to-OWN $1050/Month ($5000 down) or $185,000 CA$H!!! 3 bedroom/2 Bath!!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home is for Rent-To-Own. Beautiful custom tile throughout the home with newer dark carpet in the bedrooms, vertical blinds, fresh paint, and ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful open kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, and all white appliances. Big back yard with 2 storage sheds. Close to GCU, I-17 freeway, and lots of dining opportunities. We work with all types of credit. Don't miss out on this one!! Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information or to view the home.



***This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if looking for this option or a cash purchase.



