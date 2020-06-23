All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5118 N. 35th Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5118 N. 35th Ave.

5118 N 35th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5118 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!! Rent-to-OWN $1050/Month ($5000 down) or $185,000 CA$H!!! 3 bedroom/2 Bath!!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home is for Rent-To-Own. Beautiful custom tile throughout the home with newer dark carpet in the bedrooms, vertical blinds, fresh paint, and ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful open kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, and all white appliances. Big back yard with 2 storage sheds. Close to GCU, I-17 freeway, and lots of dining opportunities. We work with all types of credit. Don't miss out on this one!! Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information or to view the home.

***This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if looking for this option or a cash purchase.

(RLNE4571812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 N. 35th Ave. have any available units?
5118 N. 35th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 N. 35th Ave. have?
Some of 5118 N. 35th Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 N. 35th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5118 N. 35th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 N. 35th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5118 N. 35th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5118 N. 35th Ave. offer parking?
No, 5118 N. 35th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5118 N. 35th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 N. 35th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 N. 35th Ave. have a pool?
No, 5118 N. 35th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5118 N. 35th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5118 N. 35th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 N. 35th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 N. 35th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
